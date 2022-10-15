Bantry has not been included in Cork Port’s ‘Masterplan’

BANTRY is not included in a major new masterplan for the Port of Cork, the company confirmed this week.

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is planning to share the emerging concepts of its ‘Port Masterplan 2050’ in a series of meetings in Cork, Ringaskiddy and Cobh.

But Bantry’s port area, which comes under the auspices of PoCC, is not included in the Masterplan.

The ‘Port Masterplan 2050’, will allow the company to adapt to a shifting landscape in port operations and plan its development as a key global port of the future, the company said last week.

The ‘Port Masterplan 2050’ will be a regional plan, viewing the estuary as a whole, with consideration of the maritime, landside and transport connectivity constraints and opportunities. A number of concept proposals are presently being developed in response to the projected market growth in the current commodities served by the port whilst also considering developing opportunities in future cargoes such as offshore wind and green energy fuels.

Bantry Bay was chosen as the location for what was then described as ‘one of the world’s largest energy facilities’ at a major announcement in 2021.

It was claimed the move would result in hundreds of jobs for Whiddy Island in the construction and maintenance of a facility producing green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The ambitious plan was announced as a joint venture between Zenith Energy, who operate the oil terminal on the island, and EI-H2, Ireland’s first green hydrogen company. However, Whiddy’s residents recently told The Southern Star that they have heard nothing since the announcement. Michael Walsh, chairman of PoCC said Cork Port ‘is on a journey towards consolidating its activities to the lower harbour area – away from Cork City, due to ever-increasing ship vessel sizes, creating a ‘river to sea port’. This eventual move will free up development land in the city centre, which will help facilitate the future development of the City Quays and Tivoli Docks for both residential and commercial use.’

The Port of Cork Company invited the public to express their views on the emerging concepts for the ‘Port Masterplan 2050’ with meetings in Cork and Ringaskiddy and Cobh this week. To find out more, see www.portofcork.ie/masterplan2050