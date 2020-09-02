Bantry doctor struck down by Covid; Fishing industry warns of 'Game Over' if there's a no-deal Brexit; FREE Home & Garden magazine; First Day at School picture special; Air Ambulance marks one year of service; Dunmanway Town win Beamish Cup final; Defining weekend in county football championships; West Cork ladies into county final

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Fishing industry warns of 'Game Over' if there's a no-deal Brexit
• Young Bantry trainee doctor thought he was going to die, after getting Covid
• Flooding: What's happening in West Cork and why?
• First Day at School picture special
In Sport:
• Dunmanway Town win Beamish Cup final
• West Cork ladies into county final
• Clon ladies ready for intermediate decider
• Defining weekend in county football championships
• Phil Healy wins her 12th national senior title
In Life & Community:
• The Irish Community Air Ambulance responded to 520 medical emergencies in its first year in operation.
PLUS:
• DON'T MISS your FREE 'Home & Garden' magazine. Your guide to products and services for a perfect West Cork home and garden.
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3rd
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.