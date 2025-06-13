Bantry Credit Union proudly supports West Cork Jesters

WEST Cork Jesters is one of the great additions to the sporting and community life of West Cork in recent years.

It all began with a game of tag rugby at CoAction in Bantry in 2018.

That game, and the wonderful journey that has followed, was organised and inspired by Nobby Dunne, an outline instructor with CoAction Bantry.

West Cork Jesters is now a pioneering non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting inclusivity and empowerment through mixed-abilities sports.

It has two clubs – rugby and boxing.

The Jesters now have a coffee shop at their clubhouse in Durrus.

The Jesters are completing their preparations to participate in the Imart Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Spain in June.

There has been a massive fundraising campaign to raise the €50,000 that is needed to take all the selected athletes, their carers, and support coaches to Spain.

One of the athletes going on the trip is Sean Healy.

Born and bred in Bantry, Sean has been a big fan of rugby and Bantry Bay RFC for many years.

Sean works every day at Outline, CoAction’s workshop.

He loves the Jesters and enjoys going to matches followed by the occasional beer!

Bantry Credit Union is sponsoring Sean’s participation in this trip.

The Credit Union supported the Jesters’ participation in the Imart Rugby World Cup in Cork in 2022 and is delighted to continue its association with the Jesters by supporting the trip to Spain.

The Credit Union’s chair, Anna Fitzgerald, said: ‘The joy and enthusiasm that the Jesters bring to everything they do is infectious. They add greatly to the life of Bantry and West Cork generally, and the Credit Union is delighted to support them. We wish the Jesters a safe and enjoyable trip to Spain.’