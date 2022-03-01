Bantry car park to see two-hour limit on parking

A TWO-hour parking limit is about to be imposed at Bantry’s Harbour View car park.

Senior engineer Ruth O’Brien confirmed to members of the West Cork Municipal District that the two-hour limit is to be implemented on a trial basis.

The decision was made after members of the public complained about congestion and driving around for 30 minutes trying to find a space.

As part of other traffic changes in the Harbour View area, the engineer said the Council will extend the double yellow lines to facilitate access to the Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue base.

Another parking change is to be carried out at Glengarriff Road.

‘It has been highlighted by a number of businesses that there is an issue with parking in that area,’ said Ruth O’Brien.

Although garda cones are often used to create access, the Council is now planning to create a set down box outside one of the businesses.

In addition, she said there will be a pedestrian crossing put in place at the bottom of the hospital steps.

Meanwhile, Cllr Karen Coakley (FG) and Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) said they were pleased that Cork County Council has come to an agreement with the owner of the hotel on Sherkin Island to allow members of the public access to their toilet facilities.

For months, Cllr Coakley had raised the issue saying that as a popular tourism destination the island needed to be able to provide a public convenience for daytrippers.

It is understood that the agreement that had been in place with a previous owner is to be renewed with the current owner and that the owner will be entitled to a rebate.

Cllr Coakley also pointed out that a wall leading to the old convent in Clonakilty is crumbling and could be a danger to pedestrians.

Senior Council executive MacDara O h-Icí said the site would be inspected and that if it presented a danger the Council would take action.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) raised the issue of the bottle banks in Ballineen and Enniskeane. Both he and Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) said they had been removed from a private site but no new service has been provided.

MacDara O h-Icí said the Council’s environment division is actively looking for another suitable location.

Cork County Council arts officer Ian McDonagh confirmed to councillors that the job for the creative places award has been advertised.

Under the award, the people of the seven West Cork Islands will benefit from a three year €450,000 investment programme to develop and sustain new creative opportunities for all age groups.