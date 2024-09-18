‘Bang on’: The Ukrainians now part of Sherkin community 

THERE is a greater sense of liveliness on Sherkin since 54 Ukrainians have taken up residence on the island.

Kathy O’Connor, an artist, who runs the incomparable North Shore with her husband Mike, and their son, Daniel, made that claim during a wide-ranging conversation about what makes Sherkin magical.

Magical is not a word to be bandied about, but when the day starts with an interview on the quayside with French rower, Patrick Favre, who crossed the Atlantic in 32 days thereby setting a world record, it definitely fits the bill.

Similar sentiments – about the joy of living on an island and the bounty that their new neighbours have brought – were echoed by Judith Gilbert of Comhar na nOileán, Louis Jacob of The Crow’s Gabble, and everyone else who stopped long enough for a chat on a sun-drenched day-trip to the island at the end of August.

Less than a minute after arriving on the island, the postmistress offers a lift, in her spacious boot, to North Shore where there is a glamping site, pod park, hostel-style huts, and a café.

And – as if to prove that anything can happen on an island – the bush telegraph goes into gear and an invitation is issued by John and Lishen Kearney to come onboard their new research vessel, the Alk, for a cuppa.

All that happens before attending an afternoon conference in the island’s community hall about energy saving efficiencies, grants, and how to get them.

Everywhere you go on the island, the Ukrainians – a community within a community – are invoked with bright eyes, wide smiles, and positivity all around. They are our neighbours, people say. And Sherkin is their home.

Approaching Sherkin House one hesitates: the sign says no unauthorised personnel. What was once the island’s hotel is now home to 54 Ukrainian refugees and people are asked to respect their privacy.

But Judith Gilbert of Comhar na nOileán is on hand to explain how well it’s working.

‘They are fantastic people and a lovely community,’ she said. ‘Sherkin, as an island, offers something special. It has a great community spirit. The people all look out for one another.

‘It’s a unique way to live,’ said Judith, who knows of which she speaks, being a Cape islander herself.

Ukrainian children from Sherkin are making the daily commute to the primary school at Rath, and the secondary school in Skibbereen.

‘There’s always challenges with island living,’ according to Judith. ‘The weather does impact your coming and going, but they go to school regularly. They enjoy it. And make friends.’

‘Islanders have been very welcoming. Sherkin has worked really hard to support people and made a really strong effort in terms of reaching out’ she added.

Kathy O’Connor, who has lived on the island for 11 years, said that apart from it being a stunningly beautiful place, it’s the people who make Sherkin special. ‘It’s a very small, caring community. People here support each other,’ she said.

If one were to wonder: What can one do on Sherkin? Kathy is quick to urge visitors to leave their cars behind and walk the island, savour the silence, and enjoy its natural beauty at a slower pace. ‘It gives you a much better idea of the landscape,’ she said.

Above all, she believes it is the perfect place to draw and paint. Kathy said the island’s Arts Degree programme has caused Sherkin to be known as ‘the island of the arts.’

A number of people who have come to do the degree course have ended up staying on the island and many have established their own studios – all of which serves to heighten the profile of the island.

There are, of course, activities such as swimming at the island’s beautiful sandy beach, kayaking and surfing. Sherkin has its own community hall and library too.

Kathy said the Ukrainian community is adapting extremely well to island life. ‘Because the island is small, and has an aging population, it has been very happy to have new people here – young people, kids going to school on the ferry. There is a greater sense of liveliness since the Ukrainians came and Sherkiners have really welcomed them.’

Meanwhile, after a sumptuous steak sandwich made by Jean Paul at The Crow’s Gabble – an alfresco coffee stall, creperie, and food truck under a canopy of green – the owner, Louis Jacob, has nothing but good things to say about the island’s newest inhabitants.

Louis said they have been made to feel very welcome and he proudly displays the jewellery he is selling on behalf of one enterprising young Ukrainian girl.

‘It’s nice now,’ he said. ‘There was a bit of a turnover at the beginning. We were getting to know them and they were leaving. But it seems to have settled. They’re all sound. Bang on.’ Which is slang for ‘exactly right.’