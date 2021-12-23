Bandon's Sr Alphonsus passes away at 104

Bandon's Sr Alphonsus, known to may throughout West Cork for her love of speech and drama, sadly passed away earlier today at the remarkable age of 104.

The Limerick native, who was attached to the Presentation Convent in Bandon died peacefully at Bandon Community Hopsital and will be sadly missed by her niece, nephews, cousins and the wider community in Bandon.

Sr Alphonsus was responsible for the annual Good Friday Passion Drama at St Patrick’s Church in Bandon and has put many a student through speech and drama lessons.

Sr Alphonsus is reposing at the Presentation Convent in Bandon on Sunday December 26th from 4pm to 5pm for family and friends.

Her funeral cortege will leave Presentation Convent on Monday December 27th at 10.30am and will pass Convent Hill, Kilbrogan Hill, North Main street on route to St Patrick's Church for Requiem Mass at 11am which will be live streamed on Bandon parish.ie/live Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.