Bandon’s Lyra is judge on TV show

SINGER Lyra, who grew up in Bandon, is all set for her role as a judge in a new entertainment show on Virgin Media One.

Lyra will be joining fellow pop stars Boy George, Jedward, JLS’s Aston Merrygold and comedian Deirdre O’Kane in The Big Deal which will be broadcast this Saturday September 4th at 8pm.

Hosted by Vogue Williams, the show is set to find Ireland’s next biggest talent on a scale this country has never seen before, with a cash prize of €50,000 to be won.

Lyra, who has released several hit songs including New Day and Falling, performed at the Reading and Leeds music festivals last weekend.

She also recently played a concert in Belfast, as well as the Latitude festival in the UK. She was a big hit with her down-to-earth attitude and humour when she was interviewed by Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last October.

She said she was very excited to be taking part in the major new talent show.

Lyra also took part in the pilot festival at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham in July where she played along with the likes of Sharon Shannon, Gavin James and Denise Chaila.