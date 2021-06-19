Bandon to get a two day pop-up testing centre

An Additional “pop-up” Covid-19 testing facility will be available at Bandon on Monday June 21st and Tuesday June 22nd.

The pop-up test-site will offer free testing without appointment from 11am to 7pm on the ground of Bandon Community Hospital, Hospital Road at Cloghmacsimon.

This follows on from pop-up testing offered in recent weeks at a number of other locations across Cork.

The testing is available to those living in the area who are aged 16 and over; who do not have Covid-19 symptoms; and those who have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

Anyone presenting for the walk-in testing must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number to get their test results.

This is part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing in several parts of the region in recent weeks, and has been planned by the Department of Public Health (HSE South); the National Ambulance Service and is supported by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

It’s is also possible for people to make their own appointment for testing at the existing Covid-19 test sites, which are located in Dunmanway and Cork city.

To book go to: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/.

Appointments are available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday in Dunmanway and from 11.30am to 6.30pm seven days a week at the Lee test centre in Cork city.

Dr Anne Sheahan, the acting director of Public Health HSE South, said, ‘By coming forward for testing when you don’t have symptoms, you are helping the entire community to keep Covid-19 under control.

‘The level of Covid-19 infection in Cork remains stable and walk-in testing like this is one of the ways we can make sure that continues. I encourage anyone in the area to take up this opportunity for testing as it will help us to contain any cases of Covid-19 in the area.’

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe said pop-up testing at Bandon is a welcome addition to the ongoing efforts to detect and contain cases of Covid-19.

‘Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases,’ she said.

Ms O’Keeffe thanked the national ambulance service for their work in setting up the temporary testing location in Bandon.