Bandon teacher wins international award

A TEACHER at Bandon Grammar School has won a prestigious international award for empowering her students to think creatively when it comes to environmental challenges.

Sarah Cadogan won the Educator Innovation Award for work she did last year as head of art at Riverside School in Prague. The honour is only given to five teachers every year and this is the 10th year of the competition.

The award was presented by Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Programs, a Massachusetts-based non-profit whose mission is to engage youth in ocean conservation and advocacy through the arts.

Being based in a landlocked city, Sarah recognised that it was difficult for her students to connect with ocean issues, but she wanted to encourage them to be more mindful of global concerns. She created a curriculum centered around the contest theme that her team could incorporate into its classes. She also dedicated the school’s annual art week to ocean awareness.

‘I wanted my students to take part in something that not only was visual but would empower their future selves and how they see the world around them. The creative thinking we use in art is the same thinking we need to find solutions to these pressing environmental issues,’ said Sarah.

Linda Cabot, founder and president of Bow Seat added: ‘We are thrilled to have educators like Sarah as a member of our global community, and we respect the incredible work she does to ignite her students’ curiosity, encourage their creativity, and open their eyes to their own power to affect change.’