Bandon music festival is back with a bang on June weekend

THE Bandon Music Festival is back with a bang this June bank holiday weekend after an absence of two years, with Wild Youth confirmed as headliners on Saturday June 4th, while Cork’s favourite foursome The Frank & Walters headline on the Sunday night June 5th.

The performances will take place at the Shambles in Bandon and the ‘gig rig’ will be in place for the two nights. Gates open at 6.30pm with Cork based support acts before each headline act.

‘Unfortunately, the past two years has not been very kind to the music industry or indeed the general public. Audiences have missed the connection they receive from live performances. We hope to start the music flowing in West Cork in June with our line-up which hopefully has something to suit all age groups, ‘ said Carol Crean of Bandon Music Festival.

‘We want to make Bandon Music Festival 2022 a real success so we have increased our security and in liaison with the local gardaí we have a plan in place for zero tolerance of anti-social behaviour, so everyone can and should enjoy the festival.’

Organisers are thrilled to have secured Wild Youth, who have cemented their reputation as one of the country’s finest purveyors of indie-pop. Hit singles like Can’t Move On, Making Me Dance, Next to You and their most recent hit Seventeen will have the audience in Bandon bouncing to their rhythmic beats. The band has supported the likes of Mumford and Sons, Niall Horan, The Script, and Zara Larsson on arena-sized shows, while also attracting huge crowds to their festival slots across Ireland and the UK. Up and coming singer songwriter Gerald Ahern Band will support them.

Meanwhile, The Frank & Walters make a welcome return to Bandon and will no doubt be playing their numerous hits including the chart topper After All as well as other hits like Fashion Crisis Hits New York, This is not a song and Indian Ocean.

Local band Déjà Vu will support them and they promise a set of belters from the 80s and 90s.

‘The festival costs like insurance, security, staging and the acts themselves have all increased this year but we have kept the price point very affordable with tickets available online through a link on our Facebook and Instagram pages,’ said Carol.

Children are free if accompanied by their parents. Tickets are €25 for Wild Youth and €15 for the Frank and Walters and will be on sale from May 10th.