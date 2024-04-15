Bandon man stored drugs for ‘Mr Big’

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A MAN who admitted storing benzocaine on his property for a ‘well-known West Cork drug outfit’ was sentenced to nine months in prison at a recent sitting of Bandon District Court.

Prosecuting, Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the case could be dealt with summarily in the district court on a guilty plea.

He said that Paul Dynan, 47, of Farnalough, Newcestown, Bandon, admitted storing benzocaine on his property in contravention of Section 183 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Benzocaine is a topical local anaesthetic often used by dentists which is commonly cut with cocaine to increase profits for drug dealers.

Det Gda David Barrett said that a search warrant was executed at Mr Dynan’s property on September 17, 2022 following an intelligence-led investigation by the West Cork Divisional Drugs unit.

He said that benzocaine valued at €7,440 was discovered at the property and that Mr Dynan admitted storing it and the purpose for which it was intended.

He was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station for questioning.

Det Gda Barrett said that Mr Dynan was co-operative and admitted when questioned that the benzocaine was for a ‘well-known West Cork drug dealing outfit’.

He said that the value of the benzocaine itself was largely immaterial as it was intended to be cut with cocaine, usually at a one-to-one or higher ratio, to dilute the purity of the drug, and increase the drug dealer’s profits.

The court heard that Mr Dynan had no previous convictions but had benefitted from the Probation Act for using a false instrument in 2006.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said that his client was a well-known handyman in the Bandon area and also kept about 20 pigs on his property.

He said that Mr Dynan supplied firewood in the area, carried out cleaning jobs and took away rubbish, among various odd jobs.

He also took food waste from local restaurants that was used to feed his pigs. He said that Mr Dynan was not a drug user and had one adult daughter and three grandchildren, though he did not have much contact with them.

Mr Fleming said that Mr Dynan began collecting rubbish for a family who are ‘well known to this court’ and ‘got involved unwisely with this family and took the benzocaine and stored it for them.’

He said that his client made some profit from it but ‘not a huge amount.’

In mitigation, he said that his client had pleaded guilty, was fully cooperative and had no previous convictions. A letter from a woman who Mr Dynan had loaned his car to, so she could bring her sick child to Crumlin Hospital, was also given to the judge.

Mr Fleming said that his client would be an ideal candidate for community service as he had ‘many skills’ that would be of use to the community.

Judge James McNulty said that the facts in the case were alarming.

He said: ‘He is someone who masquerades as a small businessman, but really he is a storekeeper for Mr Big. We know what Mr Big is, and what his family do, and the misery and heartache they have caused in West Cork and beyond. It is grubby money from a grubby business. He is not an addict himself so he does not owe them anything, his involvement was for easy money and profit.’

The judge said that neither a fine, community service nor a suspended sentence would reflect the seriousness of the offence and added that in the circuit court he could be facing up to five years in prison.

He sentenced Mr Dynan to nine months in prison and fixed recognisances for an appeal at €1,000 cash.

Mr Fleming lodged a formal appeal and Mr Dynan was released on bail, pending the preparation of the appeal.