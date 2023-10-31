Bandon man ‘changed his tune’ in prison, court is told

A 20-YEAR-old Bandon man, currently serving a prison sentence for assault, has received a 60-day suspended sentence for telling gardaí to ‘f**k off’ before they arrested him for public order offences.

Collins Odafan Ewanisha of 62 Deerpark, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to numerous road traffic offences, including driving without insurance or a driving licence, as well as public order offences.

Insp Kay O’Donoghue told the court that on October 20th last, Gda Darren Cahalane had been operating a checkpoint at Brinny when the defendant approached it at speed and made a late sudden stop.

‘He appeared very nervous, his hands were shaking and his eyes were glazed. He told the garda that he had no insurance or driving licence,’ said Insp O’Donoghue.

The court heard that on March 11th last at 5.30pm Gda Therese Lyons was on patrol in Bandon when she saw the defendant driving a car that she knew belonged to someone else.

The car was not found and when she met the defendant later she asked him for his driving licence. He undertook to produce it at Bandon Garda Station within 10 days, but failed to do so.

Insp O’Donoghue said that on July 23rd last at 2.15am gardaí saw a group of drunk males in Bandon and approached them.

‘He was out in the middle of the road and he was told to leave the area. He walked for a short distance and said: ‘tell the guards to f**k off’.

He was given a number of opportunities to leave the area but refused and was eventually arrested.’

The court heard that he has three previous convictions including assault, violent disorder and criminal damage.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client is currently serving a sentence in Cork Prison and it has ‘certainly changed his tune’. He said Mr Ewanisha is ‘far more alert’ and has applied for schemes while in prison.

Judge McNulty said the defendant was given good warnings in court before and was in ‘bad company.’

He fined him a total of €700 for the offences, giving him 12 months to pay the fine. He also disqualified him from driving for four years.

Judge McNulty also convicted and sentenced him to 60 days in prison on the more serious public charge from July 23rd but suspended it for two years on condition that he keep the peace, be of good behaviour and commit no offence during that period.

‘If he wants to return to offending,, there will be 60 days waiting for him,’ said Judge McNulty.