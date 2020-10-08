Bandon in safe hands with Community Alert Group

WITH new members on board, the future of the Bandon Community Alert group is in safe hands.

A recent relaunch was held at Bandon Garda Station to mark and to showcase the new committee for the group who have always been at the fore in assisting in the prevention and reduction of crime in town and surrounding areas. Community Alert operates as a partnership between An Garda Síochána and the community with the support of Muintir na Tire.

‘Bandon Community Alert’s new committee will invigorate the text alert service and manage the upkeep of the defibrillators (AEDs) in the town. They will also liaise closely with St Michael’s Centre in the provision of monitored pendant alarms for older people,’ said a spokesperson.

‘They will also supply and install Community Alert signage in Bandon town and its environs and compose a community first responders group.’

Speaking at the launch, Supt Brendan Fogarty of Bandon Garda Station said that gardaí locally will continue to work closely with the new committee and that community engagement is a central pillar of the work of An Garda Síóchána.

‘Working hand in hand with community groups like Bandon Community Alert Group allows An Garda Síochána reduce crime and create a safer environment for all,’ said Supt Fogarty, who also wished the new committee well and thanked everybody including his own members and Garda staff for their endeavours during this time of national crisis.

Liz Bryan, chairperson of the Bandon Community Alert Group, said their focus would be on expanding the text alert service and updating the signage on the AEDs in the town, with a view to promoting safety in the community.

Age Friendly Bandon were also thanked for donating €500 to the Bandon Community Alert committee, part proceeds of their recent successful community drive-in bingo.