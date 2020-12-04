Bandon homes needed for Irish guide dogs

Dog lovers in Bandon are being called on to become temporary boarding volunteers for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The charity has put out an urgent online appeal seeking volunteers in the town to help them as they train the latest group of guide dogs.

‘When our dogs come into our training centre at 12 to 14 months old to start formal training, some dogs find the adjustment to kennel life challenging,’ said a spokesperson.

‘To give our dogs the best chance of success, we have a team of temporary boarding volunteers who live or work within the Bandon area where some of our training staff are currently located.’

Those successful in becoming volunteers then house the dogs who are collected for ‘school’ in the morning by the training staff and dropped home at the end of the day.

‘Candidates would need an enclosed garden, ideally would work from home but not essential, no children under five years of age and the willingness to commit to a three to six month period.’

Workshops will be held for potential new recruits into their temporary boarding team of volunteers.

Meanwhile, their 2021 ‘For the Love of Dogs’ calendar is currently on sale and features plenty of photos of their incredible dogs and up to date stories from their community. They retail at €8 and can be purchased on their website.