Bandon gears up for bank holiday weekend busy Banshee Festival

THE magic of the Samhain season will be captured by Bandon’s Banshee Festival, which takes place from Friday October 25th to Sunday October 27th.

RTÉ folklorist Shane Lehane will launch the festival with a talk on the ‘Cailleach’ and the origins of the customs of Halloween, Ireland most famous cultural phenomenon, on Friday October 25th at 3pm.

Later that evening at 7pm, the Banshee walk takes place along the River Bandon, while Rogu will light up the town with a fireshow spectacular at Bandon Footbridge. Bandon Folk Club will hold a special concert on Friday evening featuring Áine O’Gorman and Greenshine in the Cellar at Bandon Town Hall with doors opening at 8.30pm.

On Saturday at 2pm, Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin will host a special ‘Woman & Water’ panel discussion at Bandon Town Hall, as her guests will debate the strong connection between women and the sea, and especially for swimming. Siobhán’s guests include yogi Dominique Tuohy, extreme swimmer Nuala Moore and environmentalist Katie McShane of Wise Water Academy. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A and attendees are also invited to take part in a wild swim the following morning.

The Sean-Nós tradition of Múscraí will be celebrated by singer and UCC tutor Máire ní Chéileachair at the Town Hall at 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, and that evening Dáithí Collins will perform with local musicians for a special session at Fiddler’s Pub from 9pm.

On Sunday, there’s a special event from 9.30am to 4.30pm. at St Brogan’s College called ‘Welcoming the Darkness of Winter’. It features Dr Rosari Kingston, who will reflect on the gifts of growth sown in winter, and will look at how winter affects rest and reflect on the power of dark periods in life. A Bandon for Gaza vigil featuring musicians, poets, and members of the local community takes place at the Old TSB South Main Street on Sunday at 5pm.

There’s a chance to catch actress Pauline O’Driscoll’s poignant and hilarious drama The 7 Ages of Mam at 7pm on Sunday in the Town Hall, while ‘Remember the Ancestors’ is a workshop with poet and storyteller Paddy Doyle at 8pm in the Town Hall.

A host of family art workshops will take place in the Town Hall with tips on how to make your parade lantern, guising masks, or bone shakers to frighten the Púca, while Bandon Library will also feature an exhibition by artist and writer Sarah Long. For event tickets see powertik.com

The festival is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland, Cork County Council’s arts office and Tourism Development Fund.