Bandon businesses give top advice online

VIDEOS posted online on subjects ranging from hair advice to exercise tips are giving the people of Bandon a sense of community during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Liz Bryan and Jonathan Tyner of the Bandon Business Association (BBA) are the brains behind this heart-warming initiative and there has been a huge response so far to the videos posted on their Facebook page that all have the taglines #StrongerTogether #LoveBandon and #Bandonwillrecover.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Liz Bryan, secretary of BBA, said the daily videos are all about embracing positivity and reminding people that we will recover from this pandemic.

‘Jonathan came up with idea and it’s a little project we are both working on and we just reached out to both our members and the wider community asking them if they would like to take part,’ said Liz.

‘We have had a great response so far with several videos having gone online and we have more people confirmed to make videos. People are contacting us about it, too, as word spreads about the initiative.’

One of the first videos posted online was of Jerry and Anthony from Denis O’Donovan’s supermarket on South Main Street, which was viewed over 4,000 times in just 24 hours.

Wayne Lloyd of Wayne Lloyd Hair posted a video offering haircare tips to women, while Richie O’Regan of Bandon AFC offered advice and tips to its members.

‘We had Cian Minihane of CM Fitness & Personal Training who posted a workout video aimed at those cocooning at home.

‘We will also be posting a PR video for businesses offering tips and advice and we have already posted a video from the teachers from Scoil Bhríde in Crossmahon, who sent out messages of support to their students.’

With social distancing in place they have guidelines to give to people who want to record their video and once they send it to them they will package their video and then post it.

Liz said that it’s an ideal platform as people are at home anyway and it’s reassuring for many to see videos of people they know on Facebook.

‘We’re trying to stay positive and it’s giving us a sense of community and that we will recover from this. These are messages of hope, comfort and positivity and there are tips and tricks to keep us all in good spirits and ways to stay active both mentally and physically,’ added Liz.

For more see ‘Bandon Business Association’ on Facebook.