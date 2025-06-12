Bandon business donates van to Cork animal charity

BANDON business Finbarr Galvin Ltd has provided urgent support to the charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) in Cork, by donating a much-needed rescue van to their volunteers.

The van was put to immediate use by the charity to transport a critically injured horse to safety, as well as five more ponies to their new homes across Ireland in recent days.

The car dealership stepped in to support the charity after learning it was facing extraordinary demands and urgently needed help to acquire transport assistance.

With 30 horses and ponies currently in their care across Cork, and no permanent base in the region, the MLHR Cork team, led by Kelly Mellerick, has been working tirelessly to care for animals in various locations on loaned land.

Many of the horses require complex rehabilitation following neglect or cruelty.

‘We are so incredibly grateful for this generous gesture by Finbarr Galvin Ltd,’ said Martina Kenny, co-founder of MLHR. ‘The addition of our new van is literally lifesaving. The van will be crucial to our ability to support injured animals, and will allow us to respond faster, reach more animals in need, and ultimately help them get to loving, forever

homes.’

Managing Director of Finbarr Galvin Ltd, Justin Galvin, has seen first-hand the work of the charity as his daughter Elaine has been volunteering with the Cork branch for the last three years, and has witnessed the scale of need and the impact of timely support.