Bandon and Macroom get €12m windfall

BANDON and Macroom have received multi-million euro windfalls which will transform both town centres, boost economic growth and tackle derelict buildings.

Bandon has been allocated €5.5m under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) which will see the town’s former library repurposed as an e-Hub remote working facility, while the former PTSB Bank on South Main Street will be converted into a community space with a meeting area, which will also house some Council facilities. Bandon is included in Phase One of the funding, which means the projects can be commenced immediately.

This comes on the back of the multi-million T-PREP plan for the town, with works already underway at Ballymodan Place which involves improving the streetscape and transforming the town centre after years of upheaval with drainage and river works.

Hilary Farrell, chair of the Bandon Business Association (BBA) said it’s a ‘big confidence boost’.

‘It’s a huge bonus for the town and the projects that this money is earmarked for, including the remote working hub – which we had suggested before – and the community space will benefit not just Bandon but also the surrounding communities,’ said Hilary.

‘Having community space is a fabulous plus and with T-PREP already started it will give the town a beautiful finish – people’s patience will be finally rewarded.’

Meanwhile, Macroom, under Phase 2, has got €7.2m which will go towards the refurbishment of the vacant and disused St Colman’s Church into an arts, community, cultural and heritage facility, which is already underway. The funding will also be allocated for public realm works on South Square as well as Mill Dam/Masseytown and the development of a riverbank walk linking O’Riada’s car park to the existing Fairy Garden Park.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed said the project in Macroom involves creating a ‘cultural quarter’ for the town and the announcement means the money is in place to complete the project.

‘With the Macroom by-pass opening soon, this is the beginning of a new era for the town,’ said Deputy Creed.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan pointed out that traffic pressure will now ease in the town, following the opening of the town’s by-pass.

‘This funding announcement for the development of Macroom Town Centre will ultimately aid in advancing Macroom’s new future,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

Sherkin Island is also set for a funding boost of €1.9m which will go towards a new enterprise, creative and digital hub ( six workstations) in its current community hall, complete with arts and heritage centre, shop, café and the co-location of a HSE clinic.