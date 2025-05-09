Southern Star Ltd. logo
Baltimore’s 34th annual Fiddle Fair hits all the right notes this weekend

May 9th, 2025 2:14 PM

By Southern Star Team

Baltimore's 34th annual Fiddle Fair hits all the right notes this weekend
Some of the world-class acts appearing at this year’s Baltimore Fiddle Fair are Altan – no strangers to the festival and who always put on a great show.

The ‘small festival with the big reputation’ is loved by musicians and audiences from all over the world, and is famous for its consistent ability to present a world-class programme of national and international acts. 

Taking place from May 8th to 11th, this year is no exception, with amazing musicians from USA, Canada, Scotland, England, Spain, Finland, and from all over Ireland including Martin Hayes; Lisa O’Neill; Altan; Genticorum; Mike McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle; Liz Carroll and Liz Knowles and many more.

As well as the eight very special concerts there are some great workshops and loads of sessions, with lots of opportunities to take part or to sit back and listen. There’s also a film screening, an historical walking tour, some outdoor musical yoga, a concert for local primary schools, a musical cruise around the Fastnet Rock and the very special Sea Sessions.

For full details see www.fiddlefair.com

*****

