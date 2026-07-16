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Baltimore to Skibbereen Greenway meeting convened for tonight

July 16th, 2026 12:11 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Baltimore to Skibbereen Greenway meeting convened for tonight Image

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Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins TD has convened a public meeting for the Horse and Hound Bar in Townshend Street, Skibbereen, at 8.30pm tonight to discuss the preferred option for the Baltimore to Skibbereen Greenway.

Michael Collins is of the opinion that the communication process with home and landowners is flawed, but he wants to hear the views of locals. He told The Southern Star: 'We desperately need to develop good walking routes but I believe they are going about it the wrong way. They are dictating from the top. People are afraid it is going to ruin their land.'

 

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