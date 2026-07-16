Clonakilty Community Hospital seeks planning for eco-friendly ambulance canopy

STAFF at Clonakilty Community Hospital could soon be using rain water to wash ambulances, if planning is granted for a new canopy over vehicle bays.

Cork County Council has received an application from the HSE to build a free-standing canopy at the hospital at Mount Carmel, Scartagh.

A system to collect rain water is part of the plans for the hospital site, which includes a former workhouse complex from the 1800s, which is now a protected building.

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In a planning report Dublin-based architects Scott Tallon Walker said: ‘A rainwater harvesting system is being investigated by the design team to be provided for ambulance vehicle washing, subject to compliance with clinical/medical requirements relating to prevention of legionnaires disease being achievable on site, on a live hospital campus.’

Recent development at the hospital included decarbonisation and thermal energy upgrade works and an additional 20 beds.

The proposed canopy would be supported by one row of concrete columns with integrated water and electricity points for charging and replenishing the ambulances.

The canopy is to be built out of galvanised steel, laminated timber and metal standing seam roof finishes.

‘Rainwater goods will be high quality and match the sensitive approach to detailing evident elsewhere in the decarbonisation works,’ said the design statement.

The hospital campus, formerly Mount Carmel, is now operated as a residential care home with some out-patient services.