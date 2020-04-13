Baltimore Shocker As Husband Plans To Cut Wife's Hair

Baltimore woman, Ann Kelly, is counting down the minutes to 4pm when her husband, Tom, will be cutting her lovely long blonde locks live on Facebook.

This ‘man bites dog’ type of event can be seen today – Monday, April 13th – on the Irish Community Rapid Response Facebook page as it’s a fundraiser for the charity air ambulance service.

So put down that book, switch off whatever you are watching on Netflix, and postpone your walk in the wind and sunshine, to see Ann submit to the administrations of her scissor wielding husband.

One should take comfort in the fact that as a long-time employee of Barry Bros Building Supply Store in Skibbereen, Tom ought to be good at measuring things and making precise cuts – it is, after all, part of his many duties in the store.

Ann says she isn’t too bothered about the finished result as long as the locks measure around 12 inches so she can donate them to The Little Princess organisation, which uses hair to make wigs for people who have cancer.

‘The idea came to me last weekend,’ Ann told The Southern Star. ‘I couldn’t get to my hairdresser – obviously – and I happened to mention to Tom that it could do with a cut.

‘It was then that we had the crazy idea of getting Tom to cut my hair and raise a few quid for the ICRR in the process.

‘We have been supporting the air ambulance for years and we know it costs €350 for an hour of fuel for the helicopter so our initial target was one hour.’

The couple have already exceeded that and now they now look poised to raise €1,400, which would pay for four hours flying time.

It should be noted that today is also the couple's 24th anniversary. Ann mentions this saying it is ‘significant’ because even if Tom messes up, their marriage is strong enough to survive.

To watch the spectacle all you have to do is like the ICRR air ambulance Facebook page and scroll down to the second fundraising event: Ann’s haircut and tune in. That's today: 4pm sharp. And don't forget to make a donation!