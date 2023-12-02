Baltimore road only fit for horse and cart, says Carroll

BY JACKIE KEOGH

THE last two miles on the approach road to Baltimore are no longer fit for purpose, according to a Skibbereen-based councillor.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Carroll said he wants to see the widening and realignment of the road prioritised as soon as a major roadworks project at Old Court is finalised.

Engineer John Slattery told the councillor at a western divisional committee meeting that the ‘advance works’ to realign the R595 at Old Court is substantially complete. ‘Our current focus is on the work at Old Court and once that project is completed and the bills are paid, we will consider that,’ the engineer stated.

The advance works included site clearance, fencing, the building of a retaining wall, and river diversion, and now the roads team are working on preparing the main works contract documents.

The councillors were told that these contract documents will have to be approved by the Department of Transport before they can go to tender.

The engineer said the target is to be ‘in contract by the end of the year’ and construction would start in 2024, subject to approval and continued funding.

Cllr Carroll had previously tabled a motion in which he claimed Baltimore had become a victim of its own success. ‘I used to drive a bus down there,’ he said. ‘But it’s only fit for a horse and cart. It’s 7ft or 8ft wide in places. We need to be able to go back to the people of Baltimore and let them know the work will start within the next couple of years.’

Cllr Carroll and Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) welcomed the appointment of two contractors to finalise the weighbridge at Baltimore.

Alterations are being carried out to the existing pier to allow the fishing industry access to the weighbridge. The system will operate on a number plate recognition barrier, in compliance with EU regulations.

Cllr Coakley said the weighbridge is vital for the success of the local fishing industry. Both councillors were, however, disappointed that there is no progress on a proposal to build a breakwater in Baltimore.

Cllr Carroll said they are waiting for a new Marine Bill that would allow working piers like Baltimore carry out development works despite being listed as areas of special conservation.

‘We have two new piers in Baltimore and sailing has been upgraded,’ said Cllr Carroll. ‘It’s like building a house and putting no roof on it – we need a breakwater.’