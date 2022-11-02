Baltimore RNLI to feature on BBC2

Baltimore’s RNLI volunteer crew is to feature in the latest series of the popular BBC2 programme Saving Lives at Sea.

The show, which will be broadcast at 7pm on Thursday November 10th, promises to give people a real insight into their rescue work.

The popular 10-part documentary is now in its seventh series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews from around Ireland and the UK.

The show will feature interviews with members of the lifeboat crew, as well as some of the people they have rescued.

Footage will include a rescue that took place in July, when the crew were called to assist a lone sailor whose catamaran had capsized 70 miles off the coast of Baltimore.

The lifeboat crew found the sailor on the upturned hull of the catamaran he had been racing single-handedly.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter crew, Rescue 117 from Waterford were also involved in the rescue.

‘This call out,’ according to Baltimore coxswain Aidan Bushe, ‘was a great example of a joint-agency rescue where we worked together with our colleagues in the Irish Coast Guard under difficult conditions to save a life.’

‘We are delighted to see this rescue featuring on this year’s series of Saving Lives at Sea,’ he added.

‘Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their generosity.’

In 2021, RNLI lifeboats in Ireland launched 1,078 times, coming to the aid of 1,485 people, of whom 21 lives were saved.

The Baltimore RNLI crew launched 25 times and brought 33 people to safety.