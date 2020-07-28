Baltimore RNLI assist yacht in difficulty

The volunteer lifeboat crew of Baltimore RNLI was called out yesterday afternoon to provide assistance to a yacht in difficulty, near Middle Calf island off the West Cork coast.

They launched their all-weather lifeboat at 4.55pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to assist a 39 foot yacht, with two people on board, which had suffered engine failure in the area of the Calf Islands

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat arrived at the casualty vessel at 5.16pm. The skipper of the yacht had dropped his anchor however due to strong winds the anchor wasn’t holding. A volunteer crew member from the lifeboat was put aboard to assist in rigging a tow and the lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway heading for Baltimore harbour by 5.25pm. As they approached the pier in Baltimore, the yacht was brought alongside the lifeboat to make it easier to manoeuvre whilst they berthed at the pier. Once the casualty vessel was secured, the lifeboat returned to the station, arriving at 6.25pm.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Kieran Cotter, Mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Aidan Bushe, David Ryan, Micheal Cottrell, Ronnie Carthy and Jim Baker. Conditions at sea during the call very breezy with a north-westerly force 5-6 wind, a 0.5m sea swell and good visibility.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: 'The skipper of the yacht did the right thing in asking for assistance as he realised the strong winds and tides at the time would make it difficult to sail back through the narrow channels through the islands. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’