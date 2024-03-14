Baltimore recalls ‘great supporter’ Clayton Love Jnr

CLAYTON Love Jnr, the businessman who was laid to rest last week, was praised for his support of Baltimore Sailing Club, among other organisations in West Cork.

Mr Love was also a great supporter of the RNLI and his funeral took place on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the organisation – Monday, March 4th.

Clayton Love Jnr held many formal roles within the RNLI, including deputy chairman of the RNLI, and chair of the Irish members of the committee of management between 1969 and 1999.

In 2002, Clayton funded an Atlantic 75 for his local lifeboat station in Crosshaven and he proudly named it Miss Betty after his late wife – Betty McCann – who had also worked tirelessly for the organisation.

It was at St Brigid’s Church in Crosshaven that Clayton’s requiem mass took place.

The date also marked the 200th anniversary of the formation of the organisation, which proved to be a serendipitous final salute to a volunteer of his calibre.

At the celebratory service of thanksgiving in Westminster Abbey in London on March 4th, Martin Fraser – the ambassador Extraordinary of Ireland to Great Britain – offered a prayer in thanks of all RNLI volunteer crews and remembered Clayton Love Jnr.

‘Our organisation is fuelled by kindness and Clayton was the epitome of the value, strength and effect of kindness,’ she added.

Peter O’Flynn, the commodore of Baltimore Sailing Club, extended the club’s sympathies and condolences to all the Love family.

‘He was a great supporter of Baltimore Sailing Club in its early days in the 1950s and 1960s, attending many Dingy weeks, and giving advice on how the club should progress,’ said Peter.

‘He was a leading light in Irish Sailing for more than 50 years through the ISA and his home club the RCYC which he cherished dearly,’ the commodore added.