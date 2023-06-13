Baltimore ready to ‘monitor’ new taxi man after court’s decision

BALTIMORE is to get a new taxi service, thanks to a decision made by a district court judge in West Cork.

Reservations about the granting of a small public service vehicle driver’s licence to Padraig O’Driscoll (36) of Ballylynch, Baltimore, had been expressed by Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan at Skibbereen District Court.

The application under the Taxi Regulations Act was opposed on the grounds that the accused had previous convictions for careless driving; a conviction for leaving the scene of an accident; as well as an adult caution for assault.

In 2012, the court was also told that there were three incidents at a psychiatric unit and that the applicant had previously threatened self-harm.

However, Plunkett Taaffe, solicitor, said these offences related to a turbulent period in his client’s life when his drinking affected him in a depressive way.

The solicitor said he understood the State’s concern about the potential for public harm if his client reverted to his old ways, but he assured the court that there would be checks and balances in place to ensure this would not happen.

Under oath, Padraig O’Driscoll said that when he realised alcohol was destroying his mental health he resolved, on February 26th 2020, to quit it for good.

Not only has he been free of alcohol ever since, the applicant told the court he has formed a strong personal relationship, built a new home, and welcomed the arrival of their first child in April.

Padraig O’Driscoll said jobs are hard to find locally and everyone – from the judge to the court presenter and solicitor – agreed with his remark that Baltimore needs additional taxi drivers.

Local man, Pat Sheehy, who owns a bus and taxi service, gave evidence of having offered Padraig a job, and a car for the taxi service.

Mr Sheehy gave the court an undertaking to fit the vehicle with a tracker to ensure Padraig wouldn’t get overly stressed and could keep his work hours to a manageable five or six hours a day.

‘I think he deserves a chance,’ said Mr Sheehy. ‘He has unbelievable support in the community. The community will,’ he added, ‘be monitoring him continuously because they are his customers, and it’s a close-knit community.’

If, however, Padraig were to deviate from his new path in life, Mr Sheehy said he would take the car back.

The businessman, who is soon to be a neighbour of the applicant, estimated that 90% of Padraig’s work would be between Baltimore and Skibbereen.

An equally high number of his customers would, he added, be locals – people who have known Padraig for much if not all of his life.

Court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy and Judge Colm Roberts had expressed concern about the huge level of trust required to operate a public service vehicle, but Padraig O’Driscoll gave assurances that he would voluntarily surrender the licence if anything went awry.

The judge and the prosecution asked the applicant if he would be able to manage what can be a stressful business, especially during the peak tourism periods, when people can be difficult, demanding and drunk.

The applicant gave the court an assurance that he would check-in, on a monthly basis with his boss, and he said he would do the same with a local staff nurse and friend who works in the mental health services, just to ensure he is staying on track.

A letter from his GP was produced in evidence.

It confirmed that Padraig O’Driscoll has no physical, or mental, issue which would preclude him from operating a taxi service.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy confirmed that the accused has not come to the attention of the gardaí since 2019.

In granting the licence, Judge Colm Roberts told Padraig O’Driscoll: ‘I am going to give you the chance to show that people can make life-changing improvements.’