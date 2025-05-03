Baltimore local, Megan Moynihan to compete in national cocktail competition

LOCAL talent Megan Moynihan, who works alongside her father, Mark, at The Algiers in Baltimore, has been selected to take part in the Best Cocktail Experience Competition, part of the prestigious Irish Restaurant Awards 2025.

Taking place in Dublin on April 28th and 29th, the event will see rising stars and top mixologists from across Ireland compete for the coveted title.

Megan, who supports the front-of-house and bar team at The Algiers — West Cork’s only dedicated craft cocktail pub — will present the bar’s original cocktail creation, It Was Only a Kiss, inspired by Mr Brightside by The Killers.

The cocktail combines Irish rum from Blacks of Kinsale with strawberry, black pepper, balsamic vinegar, and egg whites, finished with a striking kiss-mark design made using freeze-dried strawberries.

A familiar face to many locals, Megan is part of a new generation of hospitality professionals making waves in West Cork.

Her inclusion in the national competition is a proud moment for The Algiers and the wider Baltimore community.

Known for its inventive drinks and warm welcome, The Algiers is co-owned by Bill Hillyard, who curates a menu of globally inspired, seasonal serves.

‘We’re thrilled to see Megan representing us at this level,’ said Bill.

‘She brings creativity, curiosity, and such a great energy to the team. It’s especially meaningful for us to see young people from the area step into the spotlight — and it speaks to the vibrant food and drink scene we’re lucky to have here in West Cork.’

The overall winner of the competition will be announced at the All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards on May 19th.

For more information about The Algiers visit www.thealgiersinn.ie or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.