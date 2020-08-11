Baltimore lifeboat provides medevac from Sherkin

BALTIMORE RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation this afternoon (Tuesday) from Sherkin Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew, under coxswain Kieran Cotter, launched their all-weather lifeboat at 3.06pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance and evacuation to a woman who had sustained an injury following a fall.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier at 3.15pm and reached the casualty at the same time as a first responder team who were also in the area. An initial assessment was carried out by one of the first responders and then the voluntary lifeboat crew, assisted by the first responder team, transferred the casualty on board the lifeboat.

The lifeboat then returned to the station in Baltimore and the casualty was handed over to the care of HSE ambulance crew at 4.30pm.

Conditions at sea during the call out were calm with a south/ south westerly force 3-4 wind, no sea swell and good visibility.

Speaking following the call-out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112 and explain to the operator what the nature of the call is. The operator will then make sure that the call is directed to both the Coast Guard and the National Ambulance Service. We would like to thank the First Responders for assisting in this call and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery.’