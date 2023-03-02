Baltimore lifeboat provides medevac for woman on Cape Clear

BALTIMORE RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation earlier this morning from Cape Clear.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.30am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a woman living on the island.

The all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at north harbour on Cape Clear Island at 8.54am and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed the island at 8.56am and returned to the station in Baltimore, arriving at 9.17am.

The casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE ambulance crew.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat – coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Don O’Donovan, Micheal Cottrell and Pat Collins.

Conditions during the call-out were windy but calm with a south easterly force 3-4 wind and very little sea swell.

Speaking following the call-out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112.’