Ballinrea Cross works are not up to standard says councillor

WORKS carried out on Ballinrea Cross have been described as “underwhelming”, writes Chris Benn. The comments were made by Cllr Patrick O’Donovan (FF) at a meeting of Carrigaline Municipal District, when asking for a detailed update on the interim works.

The junction sees four roads intersect and is located on a busy road between Carrigaline and Cork City. Cllr O’Donovan said the crossing was still a “source of frustration for many”, adding that it is “very difficult to navigate”.

He asked the local authority when works were expected to commence on the proposed roundabout at the location, which has already received planning permission. The council stated that a definitive timeline could not be provided, as it depends on available resources and land purchase.

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Council officials explained that the roundabout, which is estimated to cost €5 to €10m, is one of many projects awaiting funding. In the meantime, the council said the interim works have succeeded in improving safety at the junction.

A topographic survey was carried out to determine the geometry of the junction and existing sightlines, the council explained. Sightlines that exceed the standard requirements for the posted speed limit were provided, allowing road users approaching from Carrigaline to see vehicles travelling from the west, without encroaching on the carriageway.

Not convinced, Cllr O’Donovan said the junction was still unsafe, adding that he has been “inundated with calls” on the issue.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.