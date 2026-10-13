School bus ticket system for seats is ‘not fit for purpose’

CALLS for urgent reform to the ticket system for school buses have been heard across the county, writes Chris Benn.

Members of several municipal districts have raised the issue, with Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) going as far as to say the current system is “not fit for purpose”.

At a recent meeting of the Western Division she asked the council to write to the Minister for Education and Minister for Finance seeking a commitment for universal access to school transport.

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She claimed she has spent years driving up the road after the bus because her children did not receive a ticket and there is no footpath on the busy, narrow road to the school. She added that private operators have told her they would gladly put on more bus runs if there was funding available.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said more buses would be welcome but universal access is a complex issue that is made more difficult when children aren’t attending their nearest school.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said that while it might be complex, it’s not “rocket science”, adding that the system needs a complete overhaul.

The matter was also raised at a meeting of Carrigaline Municipal District, where Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan (Ind) said there “has to be revisions” to the current system. Cllr Una McCarthy (FG) agreed, claiming she’s been inundated with calls since school bus tickets were allocated this year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.