Trickle of hope for isle waters

SIGNIFICANT progress is being made to improve the water supply on Whiddy and Dursey Islands, Cork South West Senator Noel O'Donovan has confirmed.



On Whiddy Island, Uisce Éireann has installed a Lamella Plate Settler at the Kilmore Lake intake.

The access road to the treatment plant has been upgraded and works to improve the treatment process are continuing.

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Four trial wells have also been drilled on private properties, with yield and water-quality testing due to take place over the coming weeks.

And locations for rainwater harvesting pilot projects have been provisionally agreed with local property owners.

Meanwhile, sampling of raw and treated water will continue and a study into a long-term solution for the island’s water supply is ongoing.

Senator O’Donovan (FG) said: “There is now clear progress on a number of fronts on Whiddy Island.

The treatment works, trial wells and rainwater harvesting pilots are all important steps towards establishing a more reliable and sustainable water supply.

It is important that the testing and monitoring now underway is completed and that the results are used to inform the long-term solution for the island.”

On Dursey Island, Phase 1 works to rehabilitate the existing spring and establish a mechanism to select and blend water from the river and spring have been completed.

Sampling of the blended raw water will continue over the coming months.

The installation of the necessary treatment systems (Phase 2) can proceed once sufficient data has been collected.

Senator O’Donovan said that the completion of Phase 1 on Dursey Island was welcome progress.

He said he had been working constructively with Uisce Éireann on both projects, and would continue working with the utility, monitoring progress to ensure these important works keep moving forward.

“Both island communities deserve reliable and sustainable water supplies, and I will continue to advocate for the necessary improvements until these projects are completed,” he said.