Ballinascarthy’s connection with the late Mick O’Dwyer

THE Ballinascarthy community has warm memories of the late Mick O’Dwyer when he opened the local community festival in 2009.

Like many good occasions, it has a story attached to it.

Mick was training Kildare at the time and his first wife Mary Carmel read the heading of the invitation to open the Ballinascarthy Festival, which stated that the festival runs from Friday June 19th to Sunday June 28th. Mick O’Dwyer was not to know until he arrived on Friday 19th, that the festival was not being officially opened until the following Sunday night.

Being a man who always planned well, Mick arrived early and parked at the Henry Ford monument.

He was relaxing in his car when he was approached by the late Michael Anthony Walsh, who recognised that he was the famous ex Kerry football manager.

Leo Meade was the festival chairperson and lived close to the village and Michael Anthony suggested that they travel to Leo’s house to settle matters of opening the festival. On arrival at Leo’s, they were met by Leo and his wife Marie.

They were joined by the dairyman on the farm, a neighbour of Micks from Waterville, Pádraig Brennan, Eoin Meade, and festival secretary Betty Hennessy.

Over a cup of tea, they spoke about football and some of the finer details of the Ballinascarthy community. Mick was not in the least bit annoyed about having to travel to Ballinascarthy again on Sunday to perform the opening. He thought so lightly of it he said that it was only 30mins out of his way!

Before the opening on Sunday evening, it was customary to host a meal at Árd na Gréine Farm guest house (which was run by the late Norma Walsh) for the invited guests and festival officers.

Mick was joined by his Kerry teammate the late Pat Griffin and they exchanged stories of the great days they played together, particularly a trip they made to play in Australia. At the festival opening Mick recalled that he played against Dan Murphy in the Munster minor football final of 1954. Ballinascarthy has very fond memories of Mick O’Dwyer. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann.