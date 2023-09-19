Bailey’s high praise for Bantry Hospital

IAN Bailey has said he is ‘on the improve’ following two heart attacks in two days.

He suffered his first heart attack on Sunday September 4th where he experienced a strange pain across his chest.

‘It was quite intense, it was a heart attack and I had another one the following day. Fortunately I got through to my doctor and explained what was happening and they got me into Bantry Hospital,’ he said. ‘Everyone at Bantry Hospital has been great including the doctors and staff and they have been absolutely superb. I was moved up to CUH for one day for tests, but was brought back down to Bantry again where I am having routine treatment.’

Bailey, who was convicted in absentia in France of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, said he has had no contact with gardaí investigating the cold case murder of the French film producer since it was launched.

‘There is an independent cold case review being conducted by an Irish TV company,’ he said. ‘My hope and prayer is, before I’m dead and gone, the truth will come out that I had nothing to do with this terrible crime,’ he said, speaking on 96FM this week.