Bailey wants Sophie murder case reviewed; HSE ransomware attack causes local problems; Oyster farm causes headaches; Shortage of quality and affordable rental housing; Skibb rowers qualify for Olympics; Man born in Clon county home seeks justice for his mother

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Bailey wants Sophie murder case reviewed

• HSE ransomware attack causes local problems

• Chernobyl producers to adapt Sophie story for TV

• Oyster farm causes headaches for Ring residents

• Shortage of quality and affordable long-term rental housing in West Cork

In Sport:

• Skibbereen rowers Aoife Casey and Emily Hegarty have qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo

• Cork footballers suffer early setback

• Return of two-time All-Star for Cork ladies

• Hourihane is the man for the play-offs

In Life & Community:

• Why a man born in the county home in Clonakilty in the 1950s wants justice for his mother

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MAY 20th