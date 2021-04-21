News

Bailey ‘devastated’ by break-up; FREE 32-page West Cork PROPERTY magazine; €6 million upgrade for N71; Demand for digital hub in Beara; Sweetnam has a point to prove in France;

April 21st, 2021 7:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Ian Bailey ‘devastated’ by break-up
• €6 million upgrade for N71
• Demand for digital hub in Beara
• TD Holly supporting campaign to bring Clarissa ‘home’
• An edgy proposal in Beara

In Sport:

• Sweetnam has a point to prove in France
• O'Rourke welcomes addition of Hayes
• Interview with Cork camogie captain Linda Collins
• Golf courses opening up on Monday

In Life & Community:

• Emma Connolly shares her thoughts on going back to 'The Office'

PLUS

• Don't miss your FREE 32-page West Cork PROPERTY magazine in this week's Southern Star.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY APRIL 22nd

