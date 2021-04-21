Bailey ‘devastated’ by break-up; FREE 32-page West Cork PROPERTY magazine; €6 million upgrade for N71; Demand for digital hub in Beara; Sweetnam has a point to prove in France;

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Ian Bailey ‘devastated’ by break-up
• €6 million upgrade for N71
• Demand for digital hub in Beara
• TD Holly supporting campaign to bring Clarissa ‘home’
• An edgy proposal in Beara
In Sport:
• Sweetnam has a point to prove in France
• O'Rourke welcomes addition of Hayes
• Interview with Cork camogie captain Linda Collins
• Golf courses opening up on Monday
In Life & Community:
• Emma Connolly shares her thoughts on going back to 'The Office'
PLUS
• Don't miss your FREE 32-page West Cork PROPERTY magazine in this week's Southern Star.
