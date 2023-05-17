Bail for woman on underage sex charge

A 43-YEAR-old woman is to plead guilty to four charges of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared at Bandon District Court and pleaded guilty to the four charges, which are alleged to have taken place in two counties in Munster between November 2008 and April 2009.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the director of public prosecutions had directed the accused could be sent forward, on a guilty plea, to the Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 11th.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe requested that free legal aid be extended to the circuit court and Judge James McNulty granted free legal aid for a junior counsel.

The accused was released on bail of €5,000, with no cash required.