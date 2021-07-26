Back-to-back shouts for Baltimore's RNLI

Baltimore RNLI crews were working on the double on Sunday night, July 25th, as they responded to back-to-back calls.

The Irish Coast Guard tasked the volunteer crew to go to the assistance of a 23ft motor boat with two people on board at 8.15pm

The vessel had been taking on water in the vicinity of Church Strand, which is within the Baltimore harbour area.

Crewman John Kearney assessed the situation and the leak was plugged using a wooden dowel plug provided by the lifeboat.

The vessel - the casualty in this case - made its own way to the pier in Baltimore under escort from the inshore lifeboat.

At the helm was Micheal Cottrell with John Kearney and James Kitt as crew. Rianne Smith and Tom Kelly assisted onshore at the lifeboat station.

It was while they were still in the boathouse a second call out came from the Irish Coast Guard and, this time, the all-weather lifeboat went on a medevac to Cape Clear Island.

The vessel was launched at 9.15pm and within 30 minutes they had the casualty – a girl who had been injured in an accident – on board.

They were back in Baltimore by 10.15pm, where the HSE ambulance crew took over in providing medical assistance to the casualty.

The team on the second shout included Aidan Bushe as coxswain, Micheal Cottrell as mechanic, and the crew was comprised of Jerry Smith, Colin Whooley, Don O’Donovan and Jim Baker.