BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.

St Mary’s Ballineen/Enniskeane team from the 1970s: Front: Michael Twomey, John Brien, Michael Hart, Con Twomey, Jerry Mahony, S O’Neill, John Kelly, Gerard Foley, John Mahony, JJ McCarthy. Back: Michael Nyhan, Tom O’Neill, Jerry Kelleher, John O’Donovan, R McCarthy, Sean Twomey and Paddy Twomey. If you recognise any unnamed players email [email protected]

