Miriam and Donal Ó Laoire, Aisling and Caoimhe O’Mahony, Aileen and Diarmuid O’Leary as the ‘Celtic Snake’ in the Ballingeary St Patrick’s Day parade in 2001.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions