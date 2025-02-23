BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week’s photo is of charity walk in aid of Gorta organised by the nuns from Convent of Mercy Clonakilty in February 1972. The walk ended in Rathbarry. Photo comes courtesy of the Tony Bluett collection. Incidentally, Tony’s son Tom says he is in this photo, standing next to his brother Andre by the VW Beetle, and his sister Jacqueline stands with her arms folded with the hairband and Arran jumper in the centre background.

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com