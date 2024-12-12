Award-winning street carnival is ‘one of a kind’

THE Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival was hailed as a one-of-a-kind event at this year’s Clonakilty Mayoral Awards, which took place last weekend.

The Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival is organised by a committee of volunteers who work to create a fun and festive atmosphere annually in the town. Sponsors, volunteers, local businesses, and the Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce all support the event.

An annual event since June 2016, the carnival has attracted award-winning food producers, restaurants, and entertainers. The pandemic halted the event, but 2023 saw its return with its lead sponsorship from Irish Yogurts Clonakilty, and it went from strength to strength in 2024.

‘The work that this group does is phenomenal … it’s a one of a kind event,’ said mayor of Clonakilty Eileen Sheppard. ‘We, the mayoral council wanted to thank you, the organisers, for all your dedication and hard work in bringing this amazing event to our streets each year. We all look forward to 2025 and what you will have in store for us.’

Other award winners recognised by the mayoral council included Roni Coomey, who received an award for her services to the community in Clonakilty. Roni is involved with organisations such as Clonakilty Tidy Towns, Old Time Fair, Samhain, Women’s Shed and Darkness into Light.

The work of Clonakilty Flower Club was honoured while Darrara Community Centre’s volunteer efforts were also recognised, as was John Callaghan’s charity work. Clonakilty Soccer Club’s sporting achievements this year were hailed while Shanley’s received an award from mayor of Clonakilty Eileen Sheppard to mark 120 years in business in 2024.