Art exhibition ‘harvests’ our local creativity

‘HARVEST’ is the theme for this year’s West Cork Creates exhibition, which will not be found at its usual Skibbereen venue, in the O’Driscoll Building, Levis’ Quay, but instead will take place via an online 3D exhibition, gallery and shop.

At the beginning of the year an ‘open call’ was made to local artists and craftspeople to submit proposals for the exhibition, based on the Harvest’theme, and with inspiration from Cork poet Theo Dorgan’s poem Harvest Moon penned to commemorate the second anniversary of the death of Seamus Heaney.

Artwork selected for this year’s show is of the high standard which audiences have come to expect from the annual West Cork Creates Show. The exhibition will be officially opened by Theo Dorgan on Saturday August 8th at 1pm, live and online. ‘Like’ the West Cork Creates Facebook page for details on how to join, which is coming soon.

The work of 32 artists can be seen in the exhibition, many of whom are well-known to local art lovers and collectors, and this year some exciting new names have been added, such as the talented Luka Scannell, a young knifemaker from Schull.

Each year one artist from outside of Cork is invited to participate and this year that is ceramicist Marcus O’Mahony. Others taking part include Ian Bailey’s partner Jules Thomas, (fine art), ceramicist Etain Hickey; Alison Ospina, (chairs and footstools); Sonia Caldwell, (sculpture, stone carving) and Deirdre Cairns, stained glass, among others.

The exhibition runs online until Sunday, September 13th.