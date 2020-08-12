Are you Cork’s latest millionnaire?

A EuroMillions player somewhere in Cork has woken up this morning as Ireland’s newest millionaire.

The winning ticket for last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw, worth €1m, was won by a National Lottery online player based somewhere in the county.

This is the first of two such EuroMillions raffle events being held this week.

The winning ticket for Tuesday’s ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ was a Normal Play ticket which was played on the National Lottery App on Saturday 8th August.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning code, found on the winning EuroMillions ticket, is I-JMC-97961.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification has been sent to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Cork player who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their €1m euro prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: ‘This is terrific news for one of our lucky EuroMillions players in Cork who has become the 20th National Lottery millionaire in 2020. We are asking all of our Cork online players to check their accounts this morning and if you are the lucky winner, contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements to get your prize.’