Appeal for witnesses after gun produced in Drimoleague robbery

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses in relation to a robbery that occurred at a premises in the Baurnahalla area of Drimoleague, on Friday, February 7th, when a gun was produced.

This location is just off the main Dunmanway to Drimoleague road between Drinagh Cross and Drimoleague Village

At approximately 8.30pm, a man was approached by two men who threatened him and stole a sum of money. It is believed a gun was produced during the incident, but it is it not known how the two men left the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any road user with camera footage who was in the area between 8pm and 9pm to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.