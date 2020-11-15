App developer advises: give other firms a positive review

KINSALE’S new ‘Kinsale Town App’ aimed at supporting the business community is now live.

Following on from the highly acclaimed ‘Doing Business In Kinsale’ project, which has been underway for the last three years, this latest communications tool is designed to help support the business community in its recovery programme, so the town can rejuvenate and network its business in a digital way.

After extensive collaboration with all local stakeholders, groups and organisations, the key theme for this year is ‘resilience’. Local entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs needing a boost are encouraged to get in touch with Cormac Fitzgerald or James Gale so they can feature case studies in their updates to help them.

The founder, accountant Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA, has teamed up with tech entrepreneur James Gale of Mova Ireland to bring this year’s version in a totally digital format and they have some further features in progress to make the app relevant to the ever-changing environment. The new app will be useful for SMEs to network their businesses digitally and there will be push notifications for alerts in the area.

‘One simple idea we are asking of all SMEs on the launch of this app is for each business to post a positive review or message on their digital marketing for their neighbouring business which is free and might just give them the little boost they need,’ James Gale of Mova Ireland said.’

The ripple effect will lift the spirit of the town in a collaborative way. If your business is open doing click and collect or doing takeaway, please get in touch and we can include in our app. We are encouraging everyone to support local, shop local, buy Irish and support the SME community in any way that you can. SMEs really need your help right now. Kinsale has some incredibly talented people which collectively make up a vibrant community and that sense of community is now important in times like this.’ For more information, see doingbusinessinkinsale.com