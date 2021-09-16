Ann’s ‘Spanish Circle’ welcomes all in Bantry

A language teacher with almost 50 years’ experience has decided to form a Spanish Circle every Friday night at Ma Murphy’s Beer Garden in Bantry.

It is, of course, aimed at Spanish speakers, but anyone with conversational Spanish and a genuine love of Spanish culture, is welcome to attend.

Ann Creedon – who has taught Spanish and French to a generation of students for almost 50 years – decided to set it up to create a social outlet for lovers of the language.

The weekly social gathering, which began at 8pm last Friday night, attracted seven people, including former missionary Fr Joe McCarthy who mastered the language in Peru; a Mexican lady, Mona Keohane Yolanda; an American from Spain, and Mitch, a UCC student from Bantry.

Although the evening is meant to be a bit of fun, there was perhaps one star pupil – Carlos from Poland, who speaks seven languages, including flawless Castilian!

‘There are 240m people worldwide speaking Spanish,’ Ann told The Southern Star. ‘It is the second language in the United States and Bantry is steeped in Spanish/Irish connections, with the arrival here in times past of the Spanish fishing trawlers.’

Indeed, residents of Castletownbere who can claim an association with Spain would also be made very welcome.

Ann has a BA and an MA qualifying in Spanish from UCC and her love for all things Spanish extends to spending as much time in Mallorca, Andalucía and the Canaries as possible.

Although the Spanish Circle is free, Ann continues to work, teaching children and students attending third level.