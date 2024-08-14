Annette Hutton lifeboat comes to the aid of fishing boat in difficulty

Castletownbere’s RNLI lifeboat launched on Tuesday morning to assist a fishing vessel that got into difficulty 18 miles south west of the fishing port.

At 11:52am, Valentia Coastguard Maritime Coordination Rescue Centre requested assistance for a 40-foot fishing boat with two persons aboard, which had experienced mechanical difficulties and was in danger of taking water.

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat, the Annette Hutton, was launched within seven minutes, under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty, with mechanic Dave Fenton, and crew Sean O’Sullivan, David O’Donovan and Carl Cronin on board.

The lifeboat located the stricken vessel at 12:50pm and the weather on-scene was described as ‘poor,’ with Force 6 westerly winds with a three-metre swell.

The two fishermen were found to be safe and well, but the fishing boat was unable to manoeuvre due to damage to the propeller shaft.

The vessel was towed to Castletownbere where it was berthed at the pier at 16:15pm. The lifeboat was refuelled and ready for service again at 16:40pm.

‘Those on board the vessel made the correct call in contacting the Coastguard, given the weather conditions and the potential for the situation to rapidly get worse,’ said the duty launch authority, Felix O’Donoghue.