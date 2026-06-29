Andrew Orr elected bishop for parish of Cork, Cloyne and Ross

ARCHDEACON Andrew Orr has been elected as the new Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross. He succeeds the Right Revd Paul Colton, who retired in April.

Ordained deacon in 1992 and priest in 1993, he has held a variety of parish roles across Ireland, including incumbencies in Castlecomer, Castleknock, and Tullow, and previously served as Archdeacon of Ossory and Leighlin.

In his current ministry as Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross he is also Chaplain to Midleton College, Priest-in-Charge of Youghal Union, and an Honorary Canon of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork.

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Beyond parish life, he is actively involved in church and environmental work, formerly chairing Eco-Congregation Ireland and representing the Church of Ireland in international environmental networks.

The Church of Ireland Bishop–elect said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to have received the votes of the electoral college today. I am looking forward to walking together with the wonderful team of clergy and lay people in Cork, Cloyne and Ross and under God’s guidance to journey together into the wonderful future that is ahead of us.’

Following confirmation of the election by the House of Bishops, the Bishop–elect will be consecrated on a date to be determined.

The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, who chaired the Electoral College, said: ‘I am delighted that the electoral college of Cork, Cloyne and Ross has elected the Venerable Andrew Orr. I look forward to working with Bishop-elect Orr and wish him everything that is best in a blessed and joyous ministry.’

Bishop Fintan Gavin, Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, has warmly welcomed the announcement.

‘On my own behalf, and on behalf of the clergy, religious and people of the Catholic Diocese of Cork and Ross, I assure Bishop-elect Andrew of our prayerful support and good wishes as he prepares for his consecration and for this new ministry of service,’ Bishop Fintan said.

‘I look forward to working with him in the years ahead and to continuing to build on the good relationships and strong bonds of friendship that have existed between the bishops and people of our two dioceses.’